Three times over limit just one nab for area

A WANGARATTA man who allegedly blew a blood alcohol reading of 0.158 was among the drivers to be caught by police during the long weekend.

Around 135 offences were detected in the Wangaratta Police Service Area during the four days of Operation Regal, which ran from last Friday to 11.59pm Monday night.

Among the offenders were five drink drivers, including a Wangaratta man who allegedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.158 when he was intercepted along Greta Road around 2pm on Sunday.

The 59-year-old was allegedly unlicensed and driving a blue Holden sedan with no number plates at the time of offending and his car was impounded.

Police also detected 85 speeding drivers around Wangaratta, five unlicensed drivers, four disqualified or suspended drivers, one driver illegally using a mobile phone and 16 unregistered vehicles.

Five drivers also tested positive to illicit drugs.