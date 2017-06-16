Sport switch paying off for Coventry


Elise Coventry in action against Diamond Creek. PHOTO: Craig Dilks Photography

THREE games into her VFL career, Elise Coventry’s roll of the dice is paying off.

A talented netballer before making the switch, Coventry (nee Flynn) was a part of the Geelong Amateur B grade team that won their first premiership in 10 years last year.

Winning the premiership came as a sign of closure for Coventry, and with a local talent identification match for any aspiring Geelong VFL footballers, she thought she would go along and see what she could do.

“It just all came down to timing; we had just won the B grade premiership and the talent ID day was coming up and I thought I might give it a crack,” Coventry said.

“I hadn’t played footy since high school with Galen and I was pleasantly surprised with how I went.”

In Coventry’s eyes it has always been football, even as she grew up around the Wangaratta Rovers, she always followed her father, Eddie, to the football and not the netball.

