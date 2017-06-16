Saleyards offload

Council proposal for “arm’s length management entity”


NEW HORIZONS: The public is likely to get a say on a proposal to change the management of the Wangaratta Saleyards after councillors consider it next Tuesday.

MANAGEMENT of the Wangaratta Saleyards could be transferred from council to a separate entity made up of livestock industry and financial experts.

Under plans that will be tabled at next Tuesday’s June ordinary council meeting, councillors will be asked to consider a proposal to establish the council-owned “arm’s length entity” and send it out for public exhibition.

Local livestock agents were briefed on the proposal this week and council chief executive officer Brendan McGrath said their input and the input of other stakeholders would be welcomed.

“Pending the outcome of the council meeting and public consultation period, council would then begin a business planning and risk assessment process,” he said.

The report proposal was in response to a motion passed by council in March.

It’s believed by several stakeholders that the saleyards, even with its $3.7 million upgrade to make it a premium livestock facility, was missing opportunities and could be best managed by industry, marketing and financial specialists from a “commercial business thinking” perspective.

