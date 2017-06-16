Returns to give Devils a boost


COMEBACK: Joel van der Leeuw is a handy inclusion for the Devils this week. PHOTO: Katarina De Napoli

A HOST of bigger bodies are set to bolster Wangaratta City FC before their clash with Albury City at Jelbart Park tomorrow.

Stoycho Ivanov, Ryley Hamilton, Connor Heffernan and Joel van der Leeuw all trained strongly for the Red Devils and their stronger frames are set to be a key in their match up with the slightly built Albury City team.

“We have always matched up on Albury City alright, we are typically a lot bigger than them and a bit more experienced; they have a strong group of 17-18 year olds who are smaller but fast,” Devils assistant coach Mario Antonello said.

“We have always been able to out-muscle and out-think them.

“Those four boys that are coming back will really help us in that regard, they’re not all likely to come into the side, there are still a couple of things Connor needs to work out before the game.”

Wangaratta City played Albury City in round two where the Red Devils were able to come away with a 3-1 win.

