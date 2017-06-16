Pies’ tiger task



IT is the match between first and second on the ladder and Wangaratta is ready to test themselves against Albury at the Norm Minns Oval tomorrow.

Albury was tested through the first three quarters of their match against Wangaratta Rovers last week before rampaging home with six goals to none in the last quarter to win the game by 90 points.

Wangaratta also hit tomorrow’s game in form after defeating Myrtleford by 52 points.

The clash at the Norm Minns will also feature three of the best forwards in the competition showcasing their trade with Albury’s Josh Mellington in red hot form with 27 goals from three games, while Michael Newton, who booted seven goals against Myrtleford, and Josh Porter are set to line up for the Magpies.

Mellington’s form requires Magpies’ key defender in Michael Bordignon to go head-to-head with the star forward.

“Mellington will take our best back in ‘Bords’,” Magpies coach Dean Stone said.