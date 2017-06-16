Magpies to draw on past to topple in-form Albury



STARTING better than last time is the key for the Wangaratta Magpies to undo round five’s drawn result against Albury when the two sides meet again tomorrow.

Wangaratta and Albury are locked on the same amount of wins (five) and premiership points (22) but the Magpies hold a 3.76 percentage lead with the result of this match giving the winning side breathing space in fourth position.

In round five the Tigers leapt out to a five-goal quarter time lead, and then an eight-goal half time lead before being up by as much as 11 halfway through the third quarter before the Magpies swooped back to draw the match.

The Magpies are coming off a 36-goal win over Myrtleford, while the Tigers escaped the clutches of a plucky Wangaratta Rovers side by four goals as both teams enter round 10 in winning form.

Magpies’ coach Kellie Keen said tomorrow’s clash is vital.

“It is imperative that we come out firing; we can’t allow Albury to get the jump on us like they did last time,” Keen said.