It’s home time for Yarrunga principal

After a stellar career and over 30 years as one of the driving forces behind the development of Yarrunga Primary School, principal Karyn Forge has decided to call it a day.

It is not a decision she has taken lightly, having started at the school in 1983 as an “extra” teacher before taking on prep classes, graduating through her career to formally take the reins as principal around five years ago.

But no one could have expected how personally and professionally challenging the last few years could have been for the principal and the close-knit school community, who have had to cope with unimaginable tragedy.

It was something Mrs Forge says took a lot out of her and which she has no wish to experience again, perhaps only confirming her resolve that the time is right.

“I wanted to finish when I was fit, healthy and well and take those memories with me,” she said.

“There is always going to be change but I feel like I’m leaving the school in a good place at the moment in terms of its direction.”

Mrs Forge actually began her teaching career at Box Hill South Primary School before moving to North East Victoria with husband Bill to take over his family’s historic hop farm in Myrrhee.

Her first position was at Wangaratta South Primary School in an old white school building, where white ants were rampant in the staff room and left a patchwork of holes in the walls.

At the time she started teaching, blackboards and coloured chalk were in every primary classroom and swap cards were the “fidget spinners” of the playground.

When she arrived at Yarrunga Primary School it was almost three times the size it is now, with around 420 students housed in its three, basic rows of 50 year old buildings.

Mrs Forge said families were bigger then and there were more living around the school grounds, which may be why her prep class had 35 students.

“I have lovely memories of some of the families and the parents,” she said.