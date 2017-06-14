The land that history forgot

The infamous site of Ned Kelly’s last stand is up for sale



GLENROWAN’S Briggs family has placed on the market in the heart of the town a block of land – long since vacant – which they’ve owned for 65 years.

Within the fence which defines its boundary is a pair of old trees: a fig and a quince, both unremarkable.

But there its ordinariness ends.

Here are 1655 near-level square metres of ground at the heart of the most notorious tale in Australia’s colonial history.

On the night of June 28, 1880 – almost 137 years ago – five people died as a result of a vicious gun-fight and dreadful fire that engulfed Ann Jones’ Glenrowan Inn and destroyed the Kelly Gang: bushrangers Joe Byrne, Dan Kelly and Steve Hart, an old man named Cherry, and – later in hospital – Mrs Jones’ young son, John.

Ned, wearing almost 41 kilograms of bush-forged armour, was gravely wounded, captured and later hanged for murder.