The land that history forgot

The infamous site of Ned Kelly’s last stand is up for sale


GLENROWAN farmer and apiarist Linton Briggs in 1952 partnered his father, Jack, to buy Ann Jones’ Glenrowan Inn – site of the notorious police siege in June 1880 which led to the destruction of the Kelly Gang. Jack Briggs was for more than 20 years Glenrowan’s police officer and had joined the force as a mounted trooper before his posting to the North East in 1926. He became a friend to Ned Kelly’s brother, Jim, and sister, Grace, during his career. The Briggs family’s respect for the events which took place at the Glenrowan Inn led them to maintain the block as a vacant site since 1976. It is now for sale by tender. PHOTO: Jamie Kronborg

GLENROWAN’S Briggs family has placed on the market in the heart of the town a block of land – long since vacant – which they’ve owned for 65 years.

Within the fence which defines its boundary is a pair of old trees: a fig and a quince, both unremarkable.

But there its ordinariness ends.

Here are 1655 near-level square metres of ground at the heart of the most notorious tale in Australia’s colonial history.

On the night of June 28, 1880 – almost 137 years ago – five people died as a result of a vicious gun-fight and dreadful fire that engulfed Ann Jones’ Glenrowan Inn and destroyed the Kelly Gang: bushrangers Joe Byrne, Dan Kelly and Steve Hart, an old man named Cherry, and – later in hospital – Mrs Jones’ young son, John.

Ned, wearing almost 41 kilograms of bush-forged armour, was gravely wounded, captured and later hanged for murder.

