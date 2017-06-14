Super changes are right on the money

No calls from home for a month since switching



Categories:

Tags:

A RETRENCHED clothing company worker whose Wangaratta employers failed to pay her statutory superannuation has described proposed changes to the superannuation guarantee system as “heading in the right direction”.

But Cheryl Robl wants to know when the Federal Government will act to implement the recommendations of a Senate committee inquiry to ensure employees’ superannuation entitlements are protected from employer default.

She also wants to know when the government will increase the superannuation recovery capacity of the Australian Taxation Office.

The Senate economic references committee – which recounted outcomes of analysis that showed Australian employers failed to pay about $5.6 billion in superannuation obligations in 2013-14 – has made 32 recommendations to strengthen the guarantee system.

All employers are required by superannuation law to pay into an authorised superannuation fund the equivalent of nine per cent of the annual salary of any employee earning more than $450 per month.

Ms Robl was owed more than $8000 in unpaid superannuation by a local partnership for which she worked for eight years when she was retrenched in (2016).