Rovers fight it out

WANGARATTA Rovers reserves showed plenty of spirit against Albury, but couldn’t quite match the ladder leaders, going down by 50 points.

The Tigers, who boast a perfect 9-0 record, won every quarter, but were never able to completely shake off the Hawks, who competed doggedly up until the final siren.

Dion Gleeson, Nick Henderson, Ashley Robins and Lachie Busk all battled manfully for the Hawks, while Seb De Napoli maintained his slim lead on the competition’s goal kicking leader board with a single major, taking his tally to 23.

In the thirds the Hawks were up against ladder leader Albury, ultimately going down by 11 points.

If it wasn’t for a slow start from the home team it might have been a different result, with the Tigers keeping the Hawks scoreless in the opening term and opening up a 19-point lead at quarter time.

With the likes of Ky Williamson, Jack Gerrish, Will Creed, Will Allen and Paul Sanderson all lifting, the Hawks got themselves back into the contest with 7.1 to 4.6 over the next two quarters to go into the last just six points adrift.