Porter’s pledge

WITH six weeks remaining until he heads overseas for the rest of the year, gun forward Josh Porter has vowed to do everything in his power to leave Wangaratta in a strong position.

The Magpies are currently sitting second on the Ovens and Murray ladder, with the form of Porter one of the keys to the club’s success.

The 196cm former AFL prospect has booted 13 goals from his seven matches, but it has been his work rate, strong marking and ability to structure attacking forays that has stood out.

Porter is currently in the third year of a Bachelor of Education at Victoria University, and has been accepted to continue his studies for a semester at East Carolina University in the United States.

The placement means his football season will almost certainly finish up after round 13 or 14.

“I’ll most likely leave in late July, so the game against Rovers (round 13) or Lavington (14) will be my last,” Porter said.