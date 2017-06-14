Hawks find belief



THE belief may be back for Wangaratta Rovers who pushed Albury to within four goals on Saturday.

The Tigers hit the court running having pushed Lavington the week before in a narrow loss and wasted no time in establishing a six-goal buffer for much of the game.

But, the Hawks weren’t done and even after trailing for most of the game, they clawed their way back into the match.

A 9-6 final quarter doesn’t typically hold the hallmarks of a thrilling game, but the Tigers’ seven-goal buffer, 40-33, was quickly under threat by the plucky home side.

Led by Sami Kreltszheim and Jenna McLeod the Hawks pulled as close as they could before eventually going down to the much improved Tigers’ team.

Kreltszheim scored 15 goals from 19 shots, while Jenna McLeod held Jess Fisher-Curnow to just 19 attempts at goal herself in a fine display of defensive awareness.