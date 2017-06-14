City’s ‘car culture’



A WHOROULY resident has thrown his support behind the Rural City of Wangaratta’s plans to transform a CBD carpark into a green space.

John Griffiths said he was concerned about Wangaratta’s “obsession with cars and having them close to the CBD”.

“I can’t believe people don’t feel they can walk two or three blocks,” he said.

“We have a car culture, but we don’t have a pedestrian/bike culture in Wangaratta.”

His comments follow concerns expressed last week by traders and property owners in the vicinity of the existing Maloney’s Arcade, about council’s proposal to create a green space to be known as Maloney’s Square.

The development would eliminate about 20 car parks, to make way for shade areas, seating, trees, public art and sculpture.

