Be seen, be safe the message for cyclists

LOCAL cyclists need to look bright and use their lights when riding on the region’s roads and bike paths to ensure they stay safe this winter.

VicRoads and RoadSafe North East are reminding cyclists about the importance of using lights and wearing high visibility jackets for safer riding in the darker months, so they can be seen more easily by other road users.

In addition to being a legal obligation under the road rules, using a white front light, red rear light and rear red reflector at night or in low light, helps ensure drivers or pedestrians see cyclists in time to avoid a crash.

VicRoads crash statistics show that 16 per cent of all fatal and serious injury crashes involving riders in Victoria, happened at night between 2011 and 2016.

The current fine for not using bicycle lights at night is $194.

For cyclists like Megan Archibald, Darren Macklan and Jamie McCaffrey, the concept of being seen to be safe is a no-brainer.