The great divide

Public is split over plans for Ovens Street and gardens



A MYRIAD of submissions over designs to reconfigure Ovens Street and King George V Gardens have cast a shadow over the future of the plans.

Submissions to the Wangaratta Project: CBD Masterplan designs for the gardens to become more pedestrian friendly closed last month.

Rural City of Wangaratta director of infrastructure services Alan Clark has told the Wangaratta Chronicle that a list of the issues is at least four pages in length.

The designs include transformation of the section of Ovens Street between Reid Street and Templeton Street with the installation of two ‘zebra’ pedestrian crossings, replacement of 45 degree parking with parallel parking along the park side of Ovens Street, as well as installation of a tree lined median strip.

The plans are in the concept stage at the moment but if they are approved, the zebra crossings, where pedestrians have right of way over vehicles, would be the first for Wangaratta.

The removal of angle parking could also see around 17 car parks removed from that section of Ovens Street.