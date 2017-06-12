Sustained growth for valley’s wine festival



SUNNY skies, new release wines, traditional Italian cuisine and a warm family atmosphere proved the perfect ingredients for arguably the King Valley’s biggest ever Fit For a King festival over the weekend.

Smiling faces, many in company with family members, were prominent across all 11 particpating wineries dotted throughout the valley, from Oxley/Milawa up past Cheshunt.

New and old visitors alike savoured the distinctly Italian offerings, punctuated at Sam Miranda, Dal Zottos and Darling Estate by the emerging red speciality of Nebbiolo.

Wines of the King Valley executive and marketing officer Alison Lloyd said she expected festival visitation to be up around 10 per cent on last year.

“In 2016 we had 3000 ticket holders and we’re expecting that number to rise to round 3300 ticket holders,” she enthused yesterday afternoon.

“We are seeing sustained growth in the event.”