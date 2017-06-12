State selection for Wilson



LOCAL underage footballer Darcy Wilson has been selected in the 12 years and under School Sports Victoria team to represent the state in Darwin in August.

Wilson, 12, will be playing in the School Sport Australia Australian Championships in the Northern Territory capital from August 12-18.

Originally a part of the Hume side that played off against other teams close to them, the teams were cut and a 160-strong contingent of the best footballers were selected for trials in Melbourne a month ago.

The following weekend the squad was cut to 80, and then to 40 a fortnight ago, before the final 23-man squad was named.

Wilson was named in the team after the final cut having completed countless hours of training, four different trips to Melbourne and various practice matches for his chance to represent the state.

“I am excited, I can’t wait,” Wilson said.