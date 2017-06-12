Pies into second



WANGARATTA Magpies secured second spot and a 7-2 record at the halfway mark of the season after defeating Myrtleford by 52 points on Saturday.

Seven goals to Michael Newton and a best on ground performance by Nick Richards drove the Magpies home in a season-defining match for Wangaratta.

The Magpies kicked an inaccurate 2.6 in the first quarter, but only trailed the home side by a point at the first change.

From the start of the second quarter onwards the Magpies were dominant.

In the second term they kicked 6.5 to 1.2, and with Nick Richards seemingly bringing his own ball to the game with 24 first half disposals, the Magpies ran over the Saints and took a 22-point lead into the half time break.

The Magpies would kick three goals straight in both of the third and fourth quarters to put the game beyond doubt as the Saints could only manage 2.5 after the long break as the visitors ran out 52-point victors.