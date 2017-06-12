Inaction not an option for ban on plastic bags


PLASTIC ALTERNATIVE: Volunteers like Donna Hutchinson were hard at work at the Wangaratta Library on Friday, creating more Boomerang Bags for Wangaratta. PHOTO: Emma Hillier

A PARLIAMENTARY vote to ban plastic bags and microbeads in Victoria has been welcomed by those advocating for change in Wangaratta.

The Greens have legislation before the parliament to ban plastic bags and microbeads, which they have vowed to bring to a vote if the government doesn’t introduce its own legislation.

Wangaratta Boomerang Bags – a reusable fabric bags initiative – organiser Sharon Campbell welcomed the Greens’ announcement, saying a ban was well supported in Wangaratta.

The group has created more than 1500 bags for public use since beginning earlier this year.

“Legislation is needed sooner rather than later,” Ms Campbell said.

“There is overwhelming community support for a ban on plastic bags, plastic packaging and microbeads.”

