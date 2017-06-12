Hawks display heart



Categories:

Tags:

FOR three quarters of the game Wangaratta Rovers were able to hold Albury to a manageable margin in a positive sign for the club, but the final term saw the Tigers extend the final margin out to 90 points.

The home side allowed the Tigers to jump out of the blocks to boot five goals to one and open up a 26-point lead at the first change, 5.4 to 1.2.

The Tigers kicked an identical 5.4 in the second term but the Hawks were up for the challenge, booting three straight majors to keep pace with the reigning premiers, and headed into the main break down by 42 points.

A fired up Hawks side burst out of the change rooms and with the Tigers kicking 4.4 to 3.1 in third quarter displayed the type of football they are capable of playing with the likes of Coen Hennessy (three goals), Ben Clarke and co-coach Sam Carpenter fighting hard for their team.