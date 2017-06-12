$30,000 bid to council for bus bay at school



ALLEVIATING a potentially dangerous traffic situation is the aim of Wangaratta District Specialist School’s request for $30,000 in the Rural City of Wangaratta’s 2017-’18 budget.

The school is hoping council will allocate the funding to develop an indented bus bay in front of its Appin Street campus.

School council president Ruth Crawford said she believed the change would improve congestion in the street before and after school, which she described as “absolute chaos and quite frightening”, as families and staff arrive and leave WDSS and nearby Appin Park Primary School.

“There are times when the bus can’t pull in to the school, and has to pull up on the side of the road, which takes traffic down to one lane, but cars are moving both ways,” Mrs Crawford said.

“It ends up a gridlock, and kids try to get across the road.

“I believe kids have been struck, but only just; there have been near misses, and it is just sheer luck it hasn’t resulted in a major accident.