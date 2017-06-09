WINTER WINE FESTIVAL IS ALL PART OF THE FUN


WINEMAKERS: Jennifer Booth (from left), Lennie Lister, Michael Reid and Bob Morrison. PHOTO: Emma Hillier

GLENROWAN’S wineries are looking forward to welcoming visitors to warm up in the Warby Range this Queen’s Birthday weekend.

Jennifer Booth (Booth’s Taminick Cellars), Lennie Lister (Baileys of Glenrowan), Michael Reid (Auldstone Cellars) and Bob Morrison (Morrisons of Glenrowan) will be showcasing their best.

King Valley wineries will also be hosting their Fit for a King wine festival, while there are plenty of markets, art shows and other events on.

