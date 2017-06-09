Vaughan hits the big stage



Categories:

Tags:

MAY 27 is a date that Mikaela Vaughan will remember for the rest of her life as it was the day she debuted at Suncorp Super Netball level for the New South Wales Swifts.

After making her way through the ranks from Wangaratta Netball Association, through the representative ranks, Wangaratta Rovers and interleague and then through to the Victorian Netball League with Melbourne Uni Lightning and finally into the Australian Netball League with Victoria Fury, Vaughan’s rise was capped off by making her playing debut in the final round of the season for her training club, NSW Swifts.

The Swifts were playing Queensland Firebirds and given her training partner status, Vaughan, 23, wasn’t entirely sure she would get game time, but played the whole second half in front of a packed out Qudos Bank Arena.

“I was in the 10, but throughout the season we had stuck to the starting seven a lot,” Vaughan said.

“I played the entire second half at goal attack, and while I was nervous at the start the crowd really made it easier because of all the encouragement they were shouting.

“It just felt like normal in the end because the goal shooter is also my housemate Sam Wallace which was nice.”