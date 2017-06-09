Rovers expecting fire



Categories:

Tags:

WANGARATTA Rovers will host Albury tomorrow with a fired up Tigers team expected to take to the court.

The Tigers lost by just two goals to Lavington Panthers last weekend, with the scores tied with just three minutes to go, and travel to Wangaratta for their clash with the Hawks.

The Hawks accounted for the winless Myrtleford Saints by six goals last weekend, and in doing so registered their third win of the season and sit eighth on the Ovens and Murray ladder.

Albury on the other hand sits in fourth spot and just six percentage points ahead of Wangaratta Magpies and will be keen to undo last round’s result with a big win tomorrow.

The Hawks have the potential to move further up the ladder if they are able to achieve the desired result tomorrow.

Coach Michelle Caruso said she wants to see her team come out and play confidently.