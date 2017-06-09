Lions win a thriller



ON a day littered with blowouts, the clash out at Whorouly was the clear highlight of round eight of Ovens and King reserves football, with the Lions scraping past Tarrawingee by three points in a thriller.

Early on it was the Bulldogs who looked the better side, with Daryl Johnstone, Kaz O’Keeffe, Dylan Adams and Joel Fisher leading the visitors to a 15-point buffer at the long break.

But the second half saw Whorouly gradually take control of the contest.

Jeremy Ashton, Chas Pianegonda, Damien Ravida and Chris Buckland were all damaging, while Gene Marek booted six goals as the Lions claimed a 10.9 (69) to 10.6 (66) victory.

The result pushed Whorouly into second place on the ladder, with its record improving to 7-1 following a successful protest over its round four loss to Bright.

In a case of history repeating, Whorouly was awarded the points despite losing the match after the Mountain Men fielded an ineligible player in Darcy Chellew.