Golden chance

OPPORTUNITY beckons for Wangaratta Magpies tomorrow when they take on Myrtleford.

Wangaratta has bolstered its depth with the return of Jade Cleeland from Werribee, Nick Richards from the Murray Bushrangers and Michael Bordignon who will travel back from Adelaide for the match.

“We haven’t fully finalised the side yet – we have a five-man bench at the moment,” Magpies coach Dean Stone said.

“Selecting the final side will be tough as no one is in horrible form.

“At this stage Harry Smart is the only omission; which was always the plan for Harry.

“He will go back to the thirds.”