Golden chance

POINT TO PROVE: (From left) Zac Hedin, Dylan Van Berlo and James McClounan are ready for their season defining match against Myrtleford tomorrow. PHOTO: Cam Potter

OPPORTUNITY beckons for Wangaratta Magpies tomorrow when they take on Myrtleford.

Wangaratta has bolstered its depth with the return of Jade Cleeland from Werribee, Nick Richards from the Murray Bushrangers and Michael Bordignon who will travel back from Adelaide for the match.

“We haven’t fully finalised the side yet – we have a five-man bench at the moment,” Magpies coach Dean Stone said.

“Selecting the final side will be tough as no one is in horrible form.

“At this stage Harry Smart is the only omission; which was always the plan for Harry.

“He will go back to the thirds.”

The full version of this story can be read in the print edition of the Wangaratta Chronicle of Friday, 9 June, 2017 Click here to access current digital edition

