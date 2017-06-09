City of community, not crime



THE violent crimes that have recently occurred in Wangaratta are “not a true indication of the culture of the community”, according to a senior local police officer.

Acting Superintendent Dean Thomas of Wangaratta police said the recent “horrific” murders in the Wangaratta region have hurt the community, but do not accurately reflect the “moral fabric” of our rural city.

“We’ve got to be very conscious that when these crimes occur, they are high profile and people take notice,” he told the Wangaratta Chronicle.

“But in my view it’s not a true indication of the culture of the community.”

Contrary to popular perception of crime in Wangaratta, Act Supt Thomas said we have in fact seen a reduction in crime in some areas.

“It’s not a doom and gloom picture for Wangaratta,” he said.