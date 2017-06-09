CAR PARK ANGST



TRADERS objecting to the proposed development of a green space in a central business district car park area have been ‘overwhelmed’ by the response from the public after airing their concerns this week.

A groundswell of opposition to the project has emerged since the group made a presentation to Rural City of Wangaratta council on Monday.

Businesses and property owners in the vicinity of Maloney’s Arcade have voiced their opposition to the Maloney’s Square project, which would replace 20 car parks and a thoroughfare to Reid Street with a green space featuring shade areas, seating, trees, public art and sculpture.

Council has applied for a $1 million Federal Government grant to progress the development, which was among ideas outlined in The Wangaratta Project, its CBD master plan.

Jonathan Green from MGR Solicitors, a spokesman for the group representing 20 businesses and owners, said they had received a strong and supportive response from the public.

“There is no real objection to creating nice areas in Wangaratta, but not at the expense of such a car park,” Mr Green said.