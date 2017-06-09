100-year-old war letter finally read



Categories:

Tags:

THE last letter written by a former Wangaratta High School teacher to his family before he went missing in action during the First World War was opened and read for the first time in history on Wednesday.

The remaining family members of war veteran William Jarrott believe he wrote the letter shortly before he disappeared during the Battle of Messines in Belgium on June 7, 1917.

The Jarrott family preserved the letter, unopened, until it was read aloud by Wangaratta High School prefect Sophie Townsend and principal Gary Fletcher at a special school ceremony on Wednesday – exactly 100 years since it was written.

“My dear sister… I am quite alright and going up the line again pretty soon,” the letter read.

“We have been having great success lately but they’ve been fighting hard in places.

“The weather is extremely mild… I haven’t had a letter from Annie for some time now.”