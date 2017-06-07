

BUSINESSES around Maloney’s Arcade are rallying against a planned redevelopment of the area, which they say will be a “disaster for amenity” in Wangaratta.

The Rural City of Wangaratta is currently awaiting the outcome of a $1 million Federal Government grant before undertaking detailed design on the Maloney’s Square project.

Its plan for the area involves removal of about 20 parking spaces from the existing Maloney’s Arcade, introduction of new shade areas, seating, mature trees, public art and sculpture, and landscaping works.

But a group of business and property owners in the vicinity of Maloney’s Arcade voiced its concern about the project during a presentation to councillors on Monday.

The group, which currently represents 20 to 25 businesses in the area, has come together over the last three weeks.

Group spokesman Warwick Hutchinson, whose Wangaratta Sport and Family Chiropractic is part of the North East Natural Health Centre that overlooks the parking area, said businesses were keen to explain the potential impact of the proposed changes on themselves, their customers, and others who regularly use the area.