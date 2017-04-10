Tigers scrape past Lions



GLENROWAN was without 11 of its premiership stars and had eight players run out two games of football, but still the Tigers managed to finish up 23-point winners over Whorouly on Saturday.

On a slippery deck, Glenrowan was pushed from the outset by a determined Whorouly side.

The Tigers took a slim one-point lead into the first change, kicking an inaccurate 4.8 to lead the Lions’ 5.1.

It was goal-for-goal for most of the second term with both sides struggling to maintain possession of the football, while momentum swayed freely and made for an entertaining match.

It was the Tigers who held a 12-point buffer at halftime, a good reward for their work through the Lions’ high pressure and ‘hunt in numbers’ mentality.

After the long break, the flood gates opened for the Tigers who booted the first four goals of the quarter with midfield dominance the key factor.

