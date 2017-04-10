Magpies clinch wet derby win



A MATCH-defining first quarter from Wangaratta Magpies was the difference in the first Derby clash of the year yesterday.

The Magpies stormed out of the Rovers’ new change rooms to take a 14-4 quarter time lead, a lead they would never surrender as they went on to secure their first win under Kellie Keen.

The fight was there from the Hawks, who moved the ball well their shooters, but a slippery ball and a break down in concentration plagued the rivalry match and kept the home side behind the fast moving and skilful play of the Magpies.

After the half time address, however, the Hawks lifted their work rate, cutting off passes, holding possession and in doing so freed their shooters up for high percentage shots.

This allowed the Hawks shooters in Caitlin Cose and Sami Kreltszheim to find their rhythm and soon the Hawks had narrowed the margin to four goals halfway through the third term.

But as quickly as the momentum was with them, the Magpies were able to steal it away and with Kellie Keen and Issy Byrne busy through the midcourt, the margin moved back to nine goals at the final break.

