Hope springs for federal rail cash



Categories:

Tags:

A GLIMMER of hope for possible federal funding of the North East rail line has been welcomed by Cathy McGowan (MHR, Indi).

The hope was sparked on Friday in a media report suggesting there could be funding in the May federal budget to upgrade the Melbourne to Albury railway line as part of a Victorian infrastructure package worth $1 billion which was expected to provide money for the train link to Melbourne airport as well as improvements to the Warrnambool and Bairnsdale lines.

“I understand it is speculation but with all the work we have done and the fight we have been having over the past four years, I am confident the government is now going to come to the table,” Ms McGowan said.

“If this is true and I’m very optimistic that it is, it’s going to be the game-changer that we need; not only to fix up the train but to get a premium service to allow Albury-Wodonga, Wangaratta, Benalla and North East Victoria to grow.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email

