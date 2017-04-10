Hawks cop heavy hits



IN the end it was a shellacking, but for a while North Wangaratta made it an entertaining contest against Milawa at the Norm Minns Oval on Saturday.

While the Demons’ superiority was never really in any doubt, the Hawks showed flashes of brilliance and attacking flair throughout the first half, remaining within reach at the long break thanks to the efforts of Jy Farrar, Mikka Powell, Ashley Johnson and Maythan Long.

The loss of two key players before halftime hurt the Hawks’ cause, exposing their lack of depth.

Cody Petrevski-Seton, who booted two goals before he was injured in a sickening collision with Demon Alex Dunstan, and Jamie Berry were both taken to hospital.

Milawa already had a handy advantage by that point courtesy of nine first half goals from Steve Williamson, but it wasn’t until after the break that the floodgates truly opened.

