From the heart

Red Cross Blood Service plea for Easter donations


ROLL UP YOUR SLEEVES: An extra 20 blood donations are needed at the Wangaratta blood bank this week to help with an increase in demand following Easter. Wangaratta’s Sharon Stibjl (front) was among those completing their donation early, much to the delight of blood bank nurses (from left) Mel Knowland, Karen Landgren and Paul Knaggs. PHOTO: Emma Hillier

WANGARATTA residents are being encouraged to roll up their sleeves and give blood to help with increased demand after the Easter period.

An extra 20 donations are needed in Wangaratta in the week following Easter to boost blood supplies for patients in need.

Red Cross Blood Service spokesperson Shae Smith said the extra demand for blood came as regular donors often went away during Easter, meaning blood supplies can dip.

She said while there was extra need for donations around public holiday periods, the demand for blood was ongoing.

“One blood product, platelets, only lasts for five days – not much longer than a hot cross bun – so we need a constant supply.

“In particular, more donors are needed at Wangaratta in the days immediately following the long weekend.”

 

