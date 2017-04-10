From the heart



WANGARATTA residents are being encouraged to roll up their sleeves and give blood to help with increased demand after the Easter period.

An extra 20 donations are needed in Wangaratta in the week following Easter to boost blood supplies for patients in need.

Red Cross Blood Service spokesperson Shae Smith said the extra demand for blood came as regular donors often went away during Easter, meaning blood supplies can dip.

She said while there was extra need for donations around public holiday periods, the demand for blood was ongoing.

“One blood product, platelets, only lasts for five days – not much longer than a hot cross bun – so we need a constant supply.

“In particular, more donors are needed at Wangaratta in the days immediately following the long weekend.”

