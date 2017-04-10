Eight-legged calf stuns Laceby farmer and vet

Local veterinarian assists in delivery of "freak if nature".


RECOVERY MODE: Laceby farmer Dona McQueen and daughter Clare Montgomery tend to the mother cow which gave birth to a calf with eight legs last week. PHOTO: Emma Hillier

DONA McQueen has described the birth of an eight-legged calf at her Laceby farm as a “freak of nature”.

The experienced farmer said she knew something was wrong when one of the farm’s reliable Angus breeders didn’t get past the first phase of calving last Monday afternoon.

After routine checks, Dona and husband Shane decided to call for a veterinarian’s opinion, initially thinking the calf was badly stuck.

Veteran vet Dick Richard of Warby Street Veterinary Clinic made the diagnosis that there was something horribly wrong with the calf – first realising there was more than two front legs.

The calf was stillborn with eight legs, which Dona described as something which resembled a spider.

 

