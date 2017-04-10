Cost of success



WANGARATTA ground out a scrappy 19-point win over Wangaratta Rovers amid wet and windy conditions at the WJ Findlay Oval yesterday, but the Magpies were left to count the cost of their victory.

The Magpies finished with just 17 fit players, losing Matt Grossman (ankle), Jessie Smith (concussion) and Daniel Boyle (hip), while Ben Speight was hobbled by a quad injury and spent the final quarter playing as a deep forward.

The match started with excitement for both sides, as Michael Newton booted two goals in the first five minutes, only to be matched by Sean O’Keeffe at the other end, who gave the Hawks the lead 11 minutes in.

It was a lead the home side maintained throughout the first half as the rain started to fall and skills deteriorated.

But once the third quarter started it didn’t take long for the Magpies to hit the front, with Newton taking advantage of a comedy of errors to boot his third major.

When Josh Porter marked a misfire from Zac Elliott, Wangaratta led by seven points and looked set to run away with the contest.

