Nowhere to go

YOUNG homeless people could be put at risk due to the lack of any crisis accommodation in Wangaratta and the immediate surrounding area.

Since July 1 last year 186 young people aged 25 years and under presented themselves to the Rural Housing Network in Wangaratta with the vast majority referred to North East Support and Action for Youth (NESAY).

According to Joy Ware, NESAY community engagement manager, the demand has remained constant in recent years with most young people seeking assistance due to incidents of family violence or family breakdown with the impact made even worse by the lack of affordable housing.

“Affordable accommodation for young people is at crisis level,” Ms Ware said.

“There is no crisis accommodation in Wangaratta, Benalla, Alpine and the surrounding area, the nearest is at Wodonga or Shepparton, and that is limited.

“That means if a young person is able to get a crisis accommodation placement they have to leave their community, their school, their friends, everything they know.”

Catherine Jefferies, client services manager at RHN, said the only options for crisis accommodation in the greater Wangaratta area are motels and caravan parks, but these are not appropriate or accessible for young people who find themselves homeless.

THE role of a local newspaper should include setting agendas on local issues that are important to the community, canvassing options or going in to bat for important community needs and potential solutions.

It may be about raising awareness of an issue or advocating on behalf of an individual or group that has suffered unjustly.

While as regional publishers we pride ourselves on covering local news and its context, the Wangaratta Chronicle plans to explore a range of our local issues and challenges with a series of extended articles.

This is the third in a series of articles looking at homelessness in the Wangaratta region and exploring who it impacts on and why, with the aim to better understanding the issue and, hopefully, try to find ways to assist the individuals concerned and reduce its impact on the wider community.

