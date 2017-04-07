Netballers welcome early meet



IN the summer Wangaratta Rovers’ Sami Kreltszheim and Wangaratta Magpies’ Chaye Crimmins are team mates on the basketball court for the Wangaratta Warriors.

In winter, they’re arch rivals on the netball court.

This Sunday the two friends clash in the first Wangaratta derby of the year, showcasing two A grade Ovens and Murray 2016 finals sides with a point to prove in 2017.

The Hawks lost both derby matches last year and will be out for vengeance.

Adding to the occasion is the debut for the Hawks’ new netball court, which was recently completed, and their change rooms which also see their first use by an opposing side.

The A grade game starts Sunday at 2pm, with netball action under way from 9.30am.

See today’s sports pages for all derby previews.

