Hungry for more

COMING off a 91-point win over Bonnie Doon last weekend, Glenrowan is aiming to maintain momentum when it heads down the Snow Road to Whorouly tomorrow.

The Kelly Tigers were at their best against the Bombers, particularly when they slammed on eight unanswered goals in the final term.

Bonnie Doon failed to kick a goal in each quarter bar the third, when it outscored Glenrowan 4.1 to 3.2.

But the Tigers’ response was emphatic and underlined just how much the gap between the two sides has grown since last year.

Glenrowan assistant coach Jordy Hansted said while the Tigers had room for improvement, the round one display was pleasing.

“Overall it was a pretty good way to start the year, especially considering Bonnie Doon finished on top of the ladder last year,” Hansted said.

