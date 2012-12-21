Woolies pulls pin on servo



WOOLWORTHS Limited has withdrawn its application to build a 24-hour service station on Ryley Street.

The news comes as an early Christmas present for the community of Wangaratta, which has rallied for months against the unpopular proposal, culminating in a rally and boycott of Safeway’s local store.

The Wangaratta Chronicle broke the news to No Safeway Servo Group spokesman, Simon Quilty, who was shocked by the decision.

“You mean we’ve won?” Mr Quilty said.

“No one ever beats Woolies.”

He congratulated the community for taking on the campaign and Woolworths for listening to reason.

“I take my hat off to Woolworths for listening to the community,” Mr Quilty said.

“And well done to the Wangaratta community for taking part in the rally and boycott.

“It’s just wonderful news.”

St Patrick’s Primary School principal, Terry Corrigan, also welcomed the news.

“I can go back to shopping at Safeway again,” Mr Corrigan said.

“I can’t believe they’ve done it.

“It’s a real pat on the back for the community.”

He said his students would also be pleased to hear the news.

“They’ve been very worried about a servo going in there,” he said.

The Ryley Street application received an unprecedented number of objections 652 formal objections and nearly 3000 signatures on petitions, including 900 signatures which were delivered to council just yesterday.

Woolworths has indicated a Woolworths-Caltex branded service station remains on the cards for the rural city.

However, all parties are remaining tight-lipped about the prospective sites under consideration.

