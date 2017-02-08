Woman dies in Swanpool collision

Car leaves road and crashes into tree


POLICE are currently at the scene of a fatal crash in Swanpool near Benalla.

A car has left the road and crashed into a tree on the Midland Highway about 12pm.

The female driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

Her next of kin are yet to be notified.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

If anyone has any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

Lives lost this year are 22 compared to 25 in 2016.

 

