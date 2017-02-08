We’re still here



THE remaining tenants in the Wangaratta Plaza have appealed to the community not to forget them after the closure of Steve and Linda’s Supa IGA last week.

In a heartfelt letter to the Wangaratta Chronicle (see page 6) the four businesses – Londrigan Plaza Meats, Wangaratta Plaza Bakery, Emtex Clothing and Maleenee Asian Grocery – said they had felt like they had been overlooked with all the drama surrounding the closure of the IGA supermarket.

Spokesperson for the group, Krystal Butler from the plaza bakery, said the businesses were just as much in the dark about the future of the complex as the community was.

At the time of the Chronicle going to print yesterday none of the businesses had been advised by the new owners what, if any, future plans there were for the plaza or in fact who the new owners are.

“Firstly, we would like to thank all of our valued customers who continue to support us – even though you all have queries as to what our future has in store for us,” Ms Butler said.

“And even though we haven’t been able to provide any kind of definitive answer, your questions prove that you care, you care about our families, our businesses, the Wangaratta Plaza and the development and growth of our town.

“But the reason we haven’t been able to provide you with a straight answer is simply because we are unable to make contact with our landlord so they can clarify to us directly what this bizarre situation entails.”

