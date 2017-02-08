Staying local



WANGARATTA Magpies have continued to strengthen their list internally ahead of the 2017 Ovens and Murray season by resigning thirds premiership player and former Murray Bushranger Daniel Sharrock.

Having fielded offers from Werribee in the VFL to go and try his hand at another level, work was Sharrock’s priority.

Eighteen-year-old Sharrock played 13 games for the Murray Bushrangers last season, with his best game coming against the Western Jets at the Norm Minns Oval, where the talented utility gathered 16 disposals, kicked two goals and laid nine tackles in a 100-point win.

After picking up an apprenticeship with Billett Electrical he has signed with the Magpies full time for the upcoming season.

“Getting a job was the main factor, I always wanted to stay but I also needed a job,” Sharrock said.

“I did have a week at Werribee in early November and I enjoyed it.

