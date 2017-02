Categories:

Tags:

POLICE have located Wangaratta man William Campbell alive and well after he was reported missing on Monday.

The 77-year-old was last seen at his Greta Road home about 8am Monday but was found in Wangaratta today.

Police and William’s family held concerns for his safety due to his age, length of time missing and his medical condition.

Investigators released an image of William and called for public help to help find Mr Campbell.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email