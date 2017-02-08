Police appeal for witnesses to alleged toy thefts


Categories: Featured Stories, News, Police and crime
Tags:
DO YOU KNOW THIS WOMAN: Police released CCTV images of this woman who they believe can help them with their enquiries. PHOTO: Victoria Police

POLICE are searching for two women who allegedly stole a trampoline and a children’s table set from a toy store in Wangaratta on August 16 last year.

It is alleged the pair lingered around the store before one of the women pretended to measure the box of the trampoline.

She then allegedly waited until no one was around before taking the trampoline and placing it in the boot of a car.

Police believe the women used similar tactics to allegedly steal a children’s table set.

CCTV footage suggests the women then drove off with the goods in a vehicle with a yellow New South Wales registration plate.

Police have released CCTV images of the two women who they believe may be able to assist in their inquiries.

The first woman is perceived to be Caucasian in appearance and was wearing a blue ‘Nike’ jumper with jeans and had a child with her.

The second woman is perceived to be Caucasian in appearance and was wearing a white t-shirt with dark coloured pants and runners.

DO YOU KNOW THIS WOMAN: Police released CCTV images of this woman who they believe can help them with their enquiries. PHOTO: Victoria Police
DO YOU KNOW THIS WOMAN: Police released CCTV images of this woman who they believe can help them with their enquiries. PHOTO: Victoria Police

Information can be confidentially reported to Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au or by calling 1800 333 000.

The full version of this story can be read in the print edition of the Wangaratta Chronicle of Wednesday, 8 February, 2017 Click here to access current digital edition

see your ad here

Search North East Directory

Quickly search over 1,800 local business listings to find the product or service you need

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?