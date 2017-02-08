Police appeal for witnesses to alleged toy thefts



POLICE are searching for two women who allegedly stole a trampoline and a children’s table set from a toy store in Wangaratta on August 16 last year.

It is alleged the pair lingered around the store before one of the women pretended to measure the box of the trampoline.

She then allegedly waited until no one was around before taking the trampoline and placing it in the boot of a car.

Police believe the women used similar tactics to allegedly steal a children’s table set.

CCTV footage suggests the women then drove off with the goods in a vehicle with a yellow New South Wales registration plate.

Police have released CCTV images of the two women who they believe may be able to assist in their inquiries.

The first woman is perceived to be Caucasian in appearance and was wearing a blue ‘Nike’ jumper with jeans and had a child with her.

The second woman is perceived to be Caucasian in appearance and was wearing a white t-shirt with dark coloured pants and runners.

Information can be confidentially reported to Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au or by calling 1800 333 000.

