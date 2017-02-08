Local fears over childcare change



LOCAL childcare centres have expressed concern about the adverse effects Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s proposed Child Care Bill may have on rural and regional communities.

The Turnbull Government announced last week it intends to streamline the existing Child Care Benefit and Child Care Rebate into one means-tested package, with the highest amount going to families with the lowest income.

President of Whitfield Community Childcare Centre, Kate Walsh, said the changes would have “quite an impact” on the centre’s business operations.

“We’re a tiny childcare centre with only seven kids in our care,” Ms Walsh said.

“With the money currently going toward childcare centres instead of families, we are relatively sustainable.

“But if the Child Care Benefit is taken away, fees would more than double for some families.”

