Inspired play on return

A BUMPER turnout of 70 junior players came back from the holiday break to Wangaratta Lawn Tennis Club’s junior competition, inspired by the efforts of Federer, Williams and co during the Australian Open.

Joining them on Saturday morning were a number of new players in coaching and Hot Shots league, the modified tennis competition.

The junior aggregate leader board coming into the second half of the season is tight.

Samuel Berenger, Beth Cope and Izzy Nish are all close to the top, and joining them during their first season of tennis are Olivia Martin and Harrison Young.

Harrison continued on in the New Year where he left off 2016 with a win in his section.

Jessica McInnes and Sophie Paton drew in their section after both lost a tiebreaker, while on the same score Rose Henry just edged out the competition to win her section.

