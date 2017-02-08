Funds sought for CBD works



Categories:

Tags:

STATE and federal government funding is being sought for two projects set to bring aspects of Wangaratta’s CBD master plan to life.

Development of a new outdoor space known as Maloney’s Square, and works to help transform the Wangaratta Railway Station into a ‘bustling precinct central to the action of the city’ are the subject of funding applications from Regional Development Victoria and the Federal Government’s Building Better Regions program.

Jaime Carroll, Rural City of Wangaratta director community wellbeing, said council was hoping for news soon on a $2.5 million Regional Development Victoria funding application for the railway upgrade.

If the funding bid is successful, it will help progress one of the ‘big ideas’ contained in The Wangaratta Project, the CBD master plan adopted by the rural city last year.

The railway upgrade aims to enhance the experience of those arriving in Wangaratta by train or bus, and provide a more ‘people-friendly’ outlook through more shade, landscaping, dedicated paths and street crossings, and reconfiguration of the car park.

A further $1 million is being sought from the Federal Government for development of a new laneway public space known as Maloney’s Square.

