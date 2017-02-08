Chiltern the real deal



CHILTERN Valley is proving to be the real deal after a win over Wang Hardcourt on Saturday made it consecutive victories over the top two teams.

The Valley is amassing an outfit capable of greatness – the inclusions of David Foster and Nicole Balfour over recent weeks has added the icing to an already formidable cake.

Mikayla Bridge and Scott Francis provide the depth and class at the top end and Jono Keys, Simon Rasmussen and Claire Oberin round out a team chock full of confidence, experience and class.

Wang Hardcourt had no answers to the power of Chiltern Valley, although there was a glimmer of hope for Hardcourt before the mixed started when they trailed 3-5.

But when Foster and Bridge whitewashed their opponents the match was done and dusted.

Hardcourt did restore a little face when Mario Pane and Kylie Doig, and Chris and Di Lucas won their sets and put some respectability to the score line.

